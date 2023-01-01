Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Obi Is Worthless – Tinubu’s Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has dismissed Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi, describing it as “worthless”.

Obasanjo endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate on Sunday, listing several criteria.

But the Director, Media & Publicity of the Council Bayo Onanuga was quick to water down the move.

“We make bold to say that our party and candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not lose sleep over Obasanjo’s move, as Obasanjo is notorious for always opposing progressive political forces, as he did against MKO Abiola in 1993,” he said in a statement in which he admitted that the former Nigerian president has the right to pick a candidate.

“The endorsement is actually worthless because the former President does not possess any political goodwill or leverage anywhere in Nigeria to make anyone win a Councillorship election let alone win a Presidential election. He is a political paperweight. He is also not a democrat anyone should be proud to be associated with.”

He claimed that “in 2003 and 2007 general elections when he was a sitting President, Obasanjo used all the coercive instruments of State at his disposal to railroad people into elective offices against the will of Nigerians as expressed at the polls. In 2007, he declared the polls a do-or-die affair after he failed in his bid to amend our constitution to have a third term.

“From our records, President Obasanjo has not successfully made anyone win an election in Nigeria since then.

“Not even in Ogun State can anyone rely on his support or endorsement to become a governor or Councillor. We pity Peter Gregory Obi as we are confident that Chief Obasanjo can not win his polling unit and ward in Abeokuta for Obi in the coming Presidential election on 25 February 2023.

“Chief Obasanjo’s endorsement is not a political currency Mr. Peter Obi can spend anywhere in Nigeria because he is not a political force, even in his part of the country.”

Read APC Campaign Team’s Full Statement: