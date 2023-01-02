Police Redeploy Over Half Of Personnel From Ajah Division, Lagos

As part of steps to curb incidences of killings by policemen in Lagos, three-quarters of the personnel serving at the Ajah Division have been redeployed to other areas across the state.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi explained that the action is a routine movement and those affected are personnel who have spent over three years at the division.

He added that those affected are deployed to go and deal with the challenges in other areas and get more experience particularly as the 2023 election is approaching.

The move comes in the wake of reports of alleged extra-judicial killings by officers of the division. Gafaru Buraimoh was killed on the 7th of December, 2022, and weeks after this, an officer attached to the division allegedly shot Barrister Bolanle Raheem to death.