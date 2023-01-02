Police Repel Terrorists’ Attack In Katsina, Kill One 

One terrorist has been killed and several others escaped with various gunshot wounds in an encounter with the police in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

During the encounter, two police officers also sustained various degrees of injury.

The incident came on Monday at about 04:30 am. The terrorists in their numbers shot sporadically with AK-47 rifles and attacked a Police Nipping Point at Magama-Hirji Junction along Jibia-Katsina Road.

The policemen in response engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them and killed one of them.

The encounter also led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle belonging to the terrorists alongside four magazines containing ninety (90) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; money and other exhibits.

A statement issued by the Katsina Police Command spokesman SP Gambo Isah noted that search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting or recovering more dead bodies of the terrorists.

An investigation is ongoing, he added.

“Two policemen sustained an injury during the encounter. They were taken to Jibia hospital, treated, and discharged,” he said.