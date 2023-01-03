Motorcyclist Crushed To Death In Lagos Tanker Accident

An unnamed motorcyclist was crushed to death on Tuesday in a tanker accident at the Alaba Express Bus Stop along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.

The 33,000-litre tanker conveying premium motor spirit outbound Mile 2 accidentally lost control and fell on its side after a collision with a motorcycle.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in a statement confirmed the death of the motorcyclist.

“Unfortunately, the motorcycle rider was crushed to death underneath the tanker and its contents are spilling onto the road rendering the scene extremely hazardous to other motorists and passersby,” said LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

Also, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue confirmed that “an adult male motorcyclist” was trapped beneath the tanker.

Both emergency responders said rescue operation is ongoing to contain the incident from degenerating into a fire blast.