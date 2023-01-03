Obi: Clark Has Never Supported APC For Presidency, Says Keyamo

Elder statesman Edwin Clark has never supported the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Presidency since 2015 yet the party won, said the spokesperson for the APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo’s response followed Clark’s endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Clark, who is the nonagenarian leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), cited Obi’s honesty, trust and transparency when he was governor of Anambra State.

He also urged him to tackle the issues of the injustices and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region if elected as President.

Similarly, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, had also backed Obi for President.

However, Keyamo dismissed Clark’s endorsement of Obi, saying his support of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in 2019 made no difference as he lost the poll.

“Same thing I said for OBJ that applies to my respected father, Edwin Clark. These are elders who endorsed Atiku Abubakar in 2019. The votes they gave Atiku in 2019, they have carried those votes to Obi. My father, Edwin Clark HAS NEVER SUPPORTED APC for the Presidency since 2015,” the minister tweeted on Tuesday.