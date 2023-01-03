Police Recover Corpse Of Slain Couple’s Son From Ogun River

The Ogun State Police Command has recovered the corpse of Oreoluwa Fatinoye, the son of a slain couple in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oreoluwa’s parents were killed in a fire shortly after returning from a New Year/Crossover service. The couple was burnt beyond recognition.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the death of the duo who resided in the Ibara Government Reserved Area (GRA) of the capital, the Ogun State Police Command spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi had confirmed to Channels Television.

READ ALSO: Couple Burnt To Death In Ogun After Attending Crossover Service

Although the suspected arsonists are believed to have trailed the couple to their private residence before setting the home ablaze, their son and housemaid were thrown into a river along the Adigbe-Obada axis of the town.

The decomposing body of Oreoluwa was discovered floating on the river by fishermen on Tuesday morning.

Channels Television had reported that Oreoluwa’s father, Kehinde, was a staff member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while his mother, Bukola, was an employee of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta.

The couple was on Monday buried amidst tears by sympathizers, family and friends.

A fisherman, who discovered the corpse, said he discovered the body floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work.

“On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river, but this morning while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discover the body.

“But, this morning, around 7.30, we discovered the body while we were checking on our equipment in the river. I called someone to help us get the number of the PPRO to tell him that we have discovered the body.

“Not long after, the police came and we showed them the body after we had brought it to the river bank,” the fisherman said.

The police later took Oreoluwa’s corpse away in the presence of a family member, he added.

Police Public Relations Officer Abimbola Oyeyemi said the Command had commenced an investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes.

Oyeyemi said a suspect had been arrested in connection to the incident.