Kemi Adetiba Teases ‘King Of Boys 3’, Says Its Going To Be A Wild Ride

Film maker and movie director, Kemi Adetiba has hinted that the third part of her much acclaimed movie ‘King of Boys’, popularly known as KOB is in the works.

Adetiba in a post shared on her Instagram handle, Wednesday revealed that KOB 3 will be a ‘wild ride.’

“I just need y’all to know…That KOB 3 is gonna be a WIIIIIIIIIILLLLLLLDDDDDDDD RIIIIIIIIIIIIDE!!!”

The filmmaker shared a photo of herself, the lead character in KOB 1&2, Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale) and Seun Kuti. This has left fans wowing in the comments that the upcoming movie will be a ‘banger’.

KOB 1 hit the bigscreens in 2018, its sequel KOB 2 dubbed ‘The Return of The King’ was released in 2021 and has since gained wide traction and recognition both home and abroad.

The Netflix original was written, produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba.

While some fans are eager to see the upcoming movie, others say it is enough as the King (Eniola Salami) has won her war already.

Below are reactions from fans.

Olorun gbọ́, I've been waiting patiently for this 🤸🤸🤸🤸

Rest this project pls before it become watered down. Give us a prequel or a sequel or another thing entirely. Eniola won her war what else is left ? Rest ijn