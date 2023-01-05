15m Nigerians Ready To Vote Me In As President – Accord’s Imumolen

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Chris Imumolen has expressed confidence in becoming the next Nigerian president, saying 15 million Nigerians are ready to vote for him in the February 25 election.

“I am a professor; we do analyses to know if we are in a race to win. What I need is 17 million votes, 17 million people who will go to the ballot and vote for me. I can tell you we are doing our analysis and we have our data all across Nigeria,” Imumolen said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

“We are adopting a non conventional system of voting. We have started collating our data privately. I am being analytical, I am an ICT professor. Many Nigerians might not know me but I can tell you I have 15 million Nigerians that know me, that are ready to go to the ballot and vote for me and we are going to increase that number.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: Second Niger Bridge Enough For South-East To Vote Tinubu – Uzodimma

The Accord Party presidential candidate said being a young candidate in the race is an advantage over other contestants.

He said his party might not be pulling crowd having decided not to engage in the conventional practice of buying people but insisted that the party has the real people who actually have the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

Asked how he will tackle the challenge of unemployment in the country, Imumolen said he is going to change the Nigerian education system to ensure people are empowered in their minds to be self-sustainable.