2023: Reject Moneybags, Obi Urges Nigerians 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has urged the Nigerian people to reject moneybag politicians in the February 25 election.

“Moneybags have played a lot of roles but they brought us to poverty,” Obi said during a campaign in Ekiti State on Thursday.

The LP presidential candidate spoke during an exclusive interview with Channels Television when asked to respond to comments by legal luminary, Afe Babalola who said the highest spender and not the best among the candidates will win the presidential election.

However, Obi said it is time Nigerians rejected moneybags to elect quality leaders who will bring about the desired change in the country.

“It is time to reject them (moneybags). I am pleading for Nigerians to reject them because they cannot continue. If they continue, we are going to be impoverished,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor also asked Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious sentiments in voting during the forthcoming presidential election.

Obi said he is the most qualified of the 18 candidates jostling for the top Aso Rock job and promised to provide jobs for youths.

Of late, Obi has been endorsed by elder statemen like former President Olusegun Obasanjo; leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Edwin Clark; as well as nonagenarian leader of pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo.

Obi, who has been put ahead of other candidates in many pre-election polls of late, is popularly amongst youths who yearn for genuine national change but only time will tell the winner of the February 25 election.