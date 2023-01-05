Couple, Others Arrested For ‘Ritual Killing’ In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a couple, Taiwo Ajalorun and Salawa Ajalorun alongside six others for the alleged ritual killing of a 26-year-old mother, Oyindamola Adeyemi.

The other six suspects arrested alongside the couple are Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed, and Fatai Jimoh.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Obalende Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara, who reported that her neighbor, Adeyemi left home on December 28th, 2022 but didn’t return home and her phone switched off.

Oyeyemi said the police later discovered the dismembered body of a lady by the roadside while on routine patrol the next day.

“The mortuary is a stone throw distance away from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the attention of the deceased family to come and have a look at the body brought by the police,” the police spokesman said.

“On getting there, the deceased friend, Ojo Omolara was able to identify it through the bra and underwear she put on since her head was already chopped off.

“Having recognized the body, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami mobilized his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun an herbalist whose possession the deceased Itel phone was recovered.

“He was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood later discovered to be that of the deceased was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered. They both made confessional statements which led to the arrest of other suspects who are buyers of different parts of the deceased body.

“On interrogation, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele confessed that the deceased was lured to the house of Taiwo who happened to be her man friend, but as soon as the victim entered, she was pinned down by both Taiwo Olutufese and Lukman Oladele and they subsequently strangled her to death.

“After killing her, they cut off the head, legs and the two hands which they sold to their standby buyers to be used for money making rituals.

“According to them, the legs of the deceased were sold at the rate of #30,000, while the heart was sold at the rate of #50,000 to Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head is still at large. The suspects confessed further that the victim was the third persons they have killed in such gruesome manner.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre S. Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the state criminal investigation departments for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.”