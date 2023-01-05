Ondo Govt Imposes Curfew On Ikare-Akoko Over Communal Clash

The Ondo State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state following a communal clash.

The curfew imposition was announced in a media statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olabode.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash.”

“For emphasis, Ikare-Akoko has been closed down for any unauthorized human movement and activity until further notice,” the statement read.

The communal clash erupted on Tuesday evening in the town following a crisis between two rival youth groups, during a carnival in the town, during which gunshots were reported.

Channels Television gathered that the clash in which many were injured, may not be unconnected with the power tussle between the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh and the head of a quarter in the community, the Olokoja of Okoja, Chief Idowu Ogunye.