‘We Are Under Siege’: Obosi Monarch Raises Alarm Over Killings

The Obosi Traditional Council led by His Royal Majesty, Chidubem Iweka, has cried out to the state government and security agencies to intervene in the mindless killings in the community.

His plea came following the killing of the President General of the community Ikechukwu Obosi.

According to the traditional ruler, the President General had received a series of threats from the deadly cult group terrorizing the community until he was finally murdered on January 2nd, 2023 in Obosi for no known reason.

He claimed that the cultists are from the community and their names have been forwarded to relevant authorities for immediate action.

“I must use this forum to ask once again, our Governor, Mr Soludo, the DSS Director, the Commissioner of Police, the AIG of Zone 13, the Army Commander, and other law enforcement arms to please come to our rescue. We are under siege,” the monarch of the community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State said.

“People are killed every day. No week passes and lots of people are not killed.

Meanwhile, the Anambra state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has condemned the Obosi killing and the murder of four men in Okpuno on the same day.

The Okpuno incident happened in a compound belonging to Mr. Obi Maduka, who was also killed.

The governor assured that the perpetrators must be tracked down and be made to face the full wrath of the law.