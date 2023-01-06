BREAKING: Appeal Court Reinstates Dauda Lawal As Zamfara PDP Governorship Candidate

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division has affirmed Dauda Lawal-Dare as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections.

It thereby set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the state capital, which had earlier disqualified Lawal-Dare.

In November, the court nullified the governorship primary of the PDP that produced the plaintiff as the party’s candidate, marking the second time the court would disqualify the party’s governorship primary election in the state.

The Federal High Court had also declared in its judgement that the PDP had no candidate for the said position in the forthcoming election in the state.

READ ALSO: Presidency 2023: Buhari To Attend Tinubu’s Campaign In 10 States – APC

In September, the court nullified the previous primary that elected Lawal-Dare following a suit filed before by Ibrahim Shehu and two other aspirants challenging the credibility of the primary.