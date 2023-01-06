NBA Suspends Its Fmr General Secretary, As Walson-Jack Accuses Maikyau Of Dictatorship

Following its resolutions of Dec 15, 2022, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has suspended its former General Secretary, Mr. Nimi Walson-Jack as a member of the NBA National Executive Council (NBA-NEC).

The body also stripped him of all privileges accruing to him as a past General Secretary.

Walson-Jack who acted as NBA General Secretary between 2004-2006 has however protested his suspension, saying it violated the NBA Constitution and also breached his right to fair hearing.

At the NBA NEC meeting of Dec 15, 2022 which held in Abuja, the NBA had resolved to punish its members who promoted a parallel association, Law Society of Nigeria (LSN).

The body particularly resolved that a Past NBA General Secretary, Mr. Nimi Walson-Jack who acted as a solicitor to the promoters of the new law society be stripped of his privileges as past General Secretary and consequently, be suspended from being a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association.

The meeting also resolved that the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN), is unknown to members of the Bar and mandates the NBA President to commence processes for the delisting of the LSN by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The LSN’s emergence last October threatened to end the NBA’s 89-year monopoly.

The other promoters of the LSN are Kunle Ogunba (SAN), who is the protem President, Mr Nimi Walson-Jack, Vice President; Mr Abdulqadir Alhaji Sani, Secretary; Mr. Olasupo Ojo, Welfare Secretary; and Mrs Chioma Ferguson, Treasurer.

Others are Mr. Douglas Ogbankwa, Publicity Secretary; Mr Zara Umar Yakubu, Financial Secretary; Mrs Alice Ogaku Awonugba, Assistant Secretary; and Mr Hassan Sheriff, Assistant Publicity Secretary.

As at the time of this report, no action had been taken against the other promoters but in a statement he issued on his suspension, Walson-Jack said, “the resolution to punish me for representing the promoters of the new law society is a return to the dark ages of socialism and communism when Governments sanctioned and jailed Lawyers for representing persons whose activities were considered contrary to those of the political leadership.

“This infamous resolution would win a gold medal in the coven of dictators, not in the assembly of Lawyers in defense of Democracy and the Rule of Law. It is an affront to the right of Lawyers to represent the diverse interests of their law-abiding clients”.

According to him, “both the process and substance of arriving at the resolution to sanction me have shown the NBA as being anti-Rule of Law and earned our previously esteemed Association a place in the hall of infamy of dictators and anti-Rule of Law elements who abound in mushroom organizations across Nigeria and the World.”

In his view, the NBA-NEC “has no power to suspend, expel or remove a statutory member like me unless the Constitution is amended, an exclusive preserve of the Annual General Meeting.”

He added that “The leadership of the NBA, by its resolution, breached the Constitution of the NBA, my fundamental right to a fair hearing, and the right of my Clients to Counsel of their choice. The President of the NBA was the accuser, persecutor, prosecutor, and Judge in his cause.”

When Channels Television’s judiciary correspondent, Shola Soyele sought out other promoters of the LSN to enquire on whether they had been sanctioned by the NBA, the protem secretary, Douglas Ogbankwa who spoke on behalf of the other promoters said nothing of such had happened.

He added, “The NBA NEC Resolution is a nullity abinitio, having not be signed by the General Secretary. The Assistant General Secretary, Daniel Kip can not sign any document prescribed by the NBA Constitution to be signed by the General Secretary , except in situations provided for by the same NBA Constitution. As far as those situations do not arise in this scenario, whatever happened at the NBA NEC in December, 2022 on the said day is a charade.

“It is very paradoxical that one of the highest decision making body of the NBA, a Lawyer’s Body, did with blatant impunity circumvent the same Law they are trained to protect. This is why Lawyers all across Nigeria are clamoring for an alternative , because they are tired of a monopoly of dictatorship that does conform with their respective objectives and interests as Lawyers.

“Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ,1999 (As Amended ) , the Ground norm , which is the highest in the body of Laws in Nigeria is clear and unambiguous to the effect that any Nigerian (with out any exclusion of any one , any person , or any Professional whatsoever) has Freedom to Associate with any person of common interest. The New Lawyers’ Body is engaged in an activity know to Law and it is therefore protected by the Constitution.Those opposing the formation and operation of the New Lawyers’ Body are engaging in a Wild Goose Chase . The Wheels of Justice grinds slowly, but surely and concerning this matter , I assure you that Justice will prevail”.

Find below the full statement of Nimi Walson-Jack: