Okowa Mismanaged N4trn, Betrayed Southern Presidency Says Omo-Agege

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa cannot be trusted because he mismanaged state resources received since 2015, to the tune of 4 trillion naira and betrayed Southern presidency by aligning with Atiku Abubakar.

The Deputy Senate President who on Thursday spoke with reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, stressed that the governor has brought disappointment to the people by accepting the office of Vice President, thereby jettisoning the right to the presidency.

According to him, for this reason, the Delta people are determined to punish Okowa for what they have described as treachery.

Lend Okowa more at your own peril

Meanwhile, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has warned that any bank, lending institution or credit union which lends or advances money to the government of Delta state, four months to the end of its tenure, does so at it’s own risk.

This warning was contained in a statement he personally approved on behalf of the teeming supporters of APC and the generality of the people of Delta State.

According to Senator Omo-Agege, “it has come to the knowledge of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the general public that the government of Delta state is yet again negotiating a loan facility for N40 billion (forty billion naira).

“It is our understanding that the need for such a facility has not been made public, neither has the purpose for which the credit is being sought.

“It is also to our knowledge that a bill seeking the approval for such a facility has not been presented before the House of Assembly and neither has approval been obtained.

“Now therefore be it known to all banks, lending institutions, credit agencies etc that any facility, loan, credit, advancement or borrowing by any other name known, made or advanced to the government of Delta state in the course of the remaining tenure of the present administration will not be acceptable to the people of Delta state.

“The next administration and the citizens of Delta state will not be further encumbered by the rascality and profligacy of the present government.

“We state unequivocally that the state is over borrowed and the citizens will not accept the encumbrance and obligations of further borrowing.

“Any bank, lending institution, credit institution etc which lends or advances money to the government of Delta state at this time, does so at its own risk. Please be warned,” the statement read.