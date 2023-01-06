Police Rescue Fifteen Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 15 kidnap victims from the Magazu Forest.

Addressing journalists at the police command headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, the police public relations officer SP Mohammed Shehu said the victims comprised of Seven (7) Women, Six (6) Men and two (2) children.

“They were rescued unconditionally,” SP Shehu stressed.

According to him, the victims were abducted along Gusau-Tsafe road on Monday when armed bandits blocked the highway and abducted commuters who were on transit.

He added that the rescue operation was conducted following intelligence report gathered on the abduction of the victims.

Speaking further on the development, SP Shehu said “In the course of debriefing, the victims informed the Police that they were blocked and abducted by large number of bandits terrorist along Yankara- Tsafe – Gusau road by Magazu village while coming back from Abuja and Kaduna heading to Gusau, Sokoto and Birni Kebbi respectively.”

The victims were medically checked at the police clinic facility, debriefed by the police detectives and thereafter re-united with their families/relatives.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf congratulated the rescued victims for regaining their freedom, and assured the people of the police’s continuous commitment to sustain the ongoing search operation in order to rescue the remaining victims in captivity.