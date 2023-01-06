We Are Not In Court Against INEC Chairman – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that it is not in court against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu

In a brief communique by it spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the DSS said a recent publication with the headline – “Court Stops DSS from Arresting INEC Chairman”, had its facts skewed.

According to the DSS imagemaker, the Service has pointed out its disapproval to the Editorial authorities of the Newspaper that published the story and a promised agreement was reached to address the concerns raised, however, those concerns are yet to be resolved.

Dr Afunanya stressed that his communique has becomes important to guide public understanding and perception, especially that the said report is misleading.

“It falsely left an impression that the Service went to Court against the INEC Chairman.

“Nonetheless, the Service is aware of the antics of some mischievous elements who are desirous of fomenting crisis in the country, including creating unnecessary controversies around the forthcoming general elections.

“One of their strategies is to subvert the efforts of the Service in ensuring peaceful coexistence and harmony. Another is a determination to overheat the polity and subtly exploit the judiciary to distract or even undermine not only the Service but other security and law enforcement agencies from undertaking their constitutional roles,” the communique partly read.

The DSS, therefore, warned these individuals and groups to desist from their devious plans. It also advised all critical stakeholders to be vigilant and resist attempts to use them to thwart the law.

While assuring Nigerians and the International Community of the Service’s commitment to the maintenance of law and order, including an accomplishment of a free and fair 2023 election as already pledged by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief, the Service urged all and sundry to join in the pursuit of national stability and unity.