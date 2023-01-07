Attack On My Convoy Clear Assassination Attempt – Ohakim

A former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has described a recent attack on his convoy as a clear assassination attempt on his life and that of his family members.

“The story has been told and retold and though some versions were not altogether accurate, the important thing is that I survived what was a clear attempt to assassinate me,” the ex-governor said in an 11-paragraph thank-you statement issued and signed on Saturday,

“Even though the nationwide condemnation of such a despicable act was to be expected, I noticed, in all the messages and calls I received, deep personal love and regard for me.”

Ohakim was attacked by gunmen on Monday evening around Ori-Agu axis in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) of the state while on his way from his hometown back to Owerri, the state capital, in company with his daughter and son.

In his statement on Saturday, the former governor called on security operatives to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators and unravel the mystery behind the attack.

He also urged and security agencies to find a lasting solution to the seeming intractable national problem called insecurity.

He expressed grief over the murder of four of his security aides during the attack and commiserated with their families, promising that they will not suffer untold hardship.

He also thanked Nigerians and the people of Imo for their show of love. He expressed optimism that going by the performances of security operatives in Imo in combating crime in recent times, the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.