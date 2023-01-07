North-East, Others Get New Commanders As Army Redeploys Senior Officers

Major General IS Ali has been appointed the new Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai in a major shakeup announced by the Nigerian Army on Saturday.

Those affected by the redeployment include some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Commandants of Army Training Institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding officers and several others.

Notable among the new General Officers’ Commanding (GOC) are Major General AB Ibrahim now appointed as the Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General AS Chinade now GOC of Headquarters 82 Division, while Major General GM Mutkut is to assume command as the GOC 8 Division and Commander Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-West.

The appointments take effect from January 11, 2023, according to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

He said the routine redeployment is in an effort to ensure administrative and operational efficiency in the Nigerian Army.

The Army spokesman also said the redeployment followed the recent promotion of senior officers as approved by the Army Council for the year 2022.

Read full statement: