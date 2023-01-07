Kogi Govt Queries Monarch Over Failure To Welcome Buhari

The Kogi State Government has queried the paramount traditional ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim for refusing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

President Buhari was in the state on December 29, 2022 to inaugurate some projects built by the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

However, the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was rocked by explosions on the day, resulting in the death of three people and several others injured.

In a letter signed by Director of Chieftaincy Affairs, Enimola Eniola, the prominent monarch was accused of exhibiting a deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing “Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute.”

The failure of the traditional ruler to “come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the governor” was deemed “quite unbecoming of a revered Royal Father of your status.”

The letter described the action as a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and the Governor.

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the Security of the State and laying bad precedence for Traditional Institution of the State.

“In view of the above, I have been directed to request you to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for these acts of insubordination and disloyalty. Oral explanations may be required from you when a panel is set up to study your case,” the letter read in part.

See the letter with full text below: