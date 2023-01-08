2023: Kwankwaso Loses Political Ally To APC In Kano

Yusuf Babangida, a lawmaker representing Gwale Local Government in the Kano State House of Assembly, has re-joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Babangida who previously belonged to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) was considered by Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s presidential candidate, as one of his closest political allies.

In a letter of resignation dated January 7th and addressed to the NNPP chairman in the Sani Mainagge ward of the Gwale Local Government Area, Mr Babangida said his decision to leave the party was motivated by the NNPP’s flagrant contempt for internal democracy.

“All democratic ideals upon which my political journey has been anchored.

“The supremacy of individual whims and belligerence over and above stakeholders consensus.

“An undue promotion of personal and familial relationship over and above value generation and inadequacy of political playing turf for upward progressive and many other reasons related to incoherence in pursuit of illogical aspiration,” the lawmaker explained.

He stressed that by allowing such injustice to prevail within the party, the NNPP offered him no choice but to abandon the party and pursue the continuation of his political journey elsewhere.