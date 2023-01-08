Fire Destroys Shops, Cars In Osogbo

No fewer than nine shops, two vehicles have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at the station road opposite Total filling station in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Channels Television reports that the inferno which started on Saturday evening has been on for hours.

READ ALSO: Attack On My Convoy Clear Assassination Attempt – Ohakim

The Federal Fire Service in the state confirmed the development on Saturday night.

In a telephone interview, the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Lilian Tokode, told Channels Television that emergency officials are at the scene of the incident.

She said fire service personnel and men from other security agencies are battling to put out the fire.

When asked what could have triggered the fire, Tokode said the remote cause could not be ascertained at the moment.