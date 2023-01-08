LIVE: Obi, Datt Baba-Ahmed Discuss Their Agenda On ‘The People’s Townhall’

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed are live on ‘The People’s Townhall’ on Channels Television discussing their plans for the country if elected.

The programme, which runs for two hours, is put together by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and its partners and is a platform for the presidential candidates to tell Nigerians their agenda ahead of February’s poll.

Obi, a former Anambra State governor, will tell Nigerians what he has in stock for them in areas like security, health, education, etc.

Asides from the LP flagbearer and his running mate, other top contenders like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and their vice presidential candidates, have graced the townhall series earlier.

Other candidates are expected to take their turns as the elections draw closer.