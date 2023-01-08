Police Kill Suspected Gunrunners, Recover Arms, Others In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command says two suspected gunrunners were neutralised after an “extensive gun battle” along Gummi-Anka Road that lasted hours on Saturday.

According to a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu, the deceased were conveying sophisticated arms and ammunition from Taraba State to a terrorists camp in Zamfara.

Items recovered include a Toyota Corolla containing three live shells for rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), three explosive shells, 151 rounds of live ammunition for AK-47 rifles, 200 rounds of live ammunition for anti-aircraft rifle (AA) and some assorted charms.

READ ALSO: Suspected Cultist Killed In Port Harcourt Gang War

“The feat was recorded following an Intelligence Information received about the movement of the suspects inside a Toyota Corolla Vehicle containing the above mentioned exhibits from Taraba State en- route terrorists camp in Zamfara State.

“Two (2) of the suspects were fatally injured while others escaped to the bush with possible gun shot wounds. Injured suspects were taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau, and later confirmed dead by the Doctor while on admission.

“Spot search by the operatives led to the recovery of the above mentioned exhibits. Additional Joint/Vigilant operatives were deployed to the location for rigorous confidence building patrol aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspects,” Shehu said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, was quoted as assuring the public of the command’s continuous commitment to rid the state of terrorists and criminal activities for safety, security and peace in the state.