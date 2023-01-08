Recruitment Into Nigerian Army Not Employment Opportunity But A Call To Defend Nigeria – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has observed that recruitment into the Nigerian Army should not be perceived as employment opportunity, as is the case in other conventional endeavours of life.

The Army Chief made the observation today Saturday 7 January 2023, shortly before flagging off a10Km endurance run for candidates undergoing screening to qualify for the 84 Regular Recruits Intake into the Nigerian Army (NA) at the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) in Falgore forest, Kano state.

Elucidating his position, the COAS pointed out, that unlike other professions, recruitment into the NA is a national call to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria and therefore requires citizens who are not only physically and medically fit, but also mentally and emotionally stable.

He noted, that it is not a job opportunity, but a call to national service, as it requires selflessness and if need be, the supreme sacrifice, stressing, it is not an all comers’ affair.

The COAS advised the candidates to take the screening seriously, as only the best will emerge in the final enlistment. Gen Yahaya also admonished personnel conducting the screening exercise to protect their integrity by avoiding any form of compromise.

Speaking during a brief on the ongoing Screening Exercise to the COAS, the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj Gen Wilson Ali, stated that the progressive provision of infrastructure, such as electricity, portable water, upgrade of medical centre, dormitories and lavatories in the centre, enabled a conducive environment to effectively conduct the exercise. He assured the COAS of a hitch free screening exercise.

The COAS later embarked on a tour of the facility and paid a visit to candidates who were receiving attention at the medical centre.

The COAS was accompanied during the tour by Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, GOC 1 Division, Commandant Depot NA and Commander 3 Brigade.