We Have Enough Polling Agents, Ignore Opposition’s Propaganda, LP Tells Nigerians

The Labour Party (LP) has told Nigerians to snub what it described as the opposition’s orchestrated propaganda that the party does not have polling agents in core northern states.

The chief spokesperson for the LP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dr. Yunusa Tanko, in a statement on Sunday, said the party is solidly on the ground, championing the ways and means to change the narrative this year.

Tanko, who said he was reacting to sponsored stories by opposition parties over the weekend, rubbished the “deliberate falsehoods” allegedly being perpetuated, insisting that LP has a sufficient number of foot soldiers to “man all polling units in the North and the entire nation.”

“Opposition gimmicks to weaken the resolved minds of Nigerians to vote Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed into power this year will not fly,” Tanko said.

“The attention of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, (LPPCC) has been drawn to yet another deceitful [bit of] information circulating on social media to the effect that our party has not submitted agents for 90,000 polling units in North Central, North-East and North-West.

“We see this as yet another propaganda from the opposition to bring our rising influence down and deceive the electorate in an election year.

“We have volunteers all over the country that surpass even the number of agents required for each polling booth, so the issue of not being able to supply agents for 90,000 units is a complete fallacy designed by the enemies of progress in Nigeria.

“INEC gave a window of up to January 20th for political parties to submit their list of agents for the elections and as such cannot at this time raise concerns about any political party not being able to submit enough agents.

“The Labour Party has a task force on the recruitment and selection of agents headed by our presidential candidate, H.E. Peter Obi himself, and his vice, Datti. The National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party are all members of that committee.

“LPPCC is investigating the source of this propaganda because we know it is not definitely from the INEC.

“We appeal to the Obidient family and the teeming supporters of our party to disregard the deceitful information and focus on the collection of their PVCs which are our collective weapons to dislodge the enemies of our dear country.”