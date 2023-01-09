Bolanle Raheem’s Burial Rites Postponed Over Legal Procedure

The burial rites of a female legal practitioner, Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead on Christmas day has been suspended indefinitely owing to certain critical legal procedure.

This was disclosed by the treasurer of the Section on Public Interest & Development Law (SPIDEL), of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Funmi Adeogun, who is also a member of the Olive Tree Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

According to Adeogun, new dates will however be communicated in due time.

READ ALSO: Ibadan Poly Postpones Examination As Students Protest

The burial ceremony was scheduled to begin at 4 pm today with a wake keep at the Olive Tree Parish of the RCCG while the service was scheduled to hold tomorrow at the same venue.

When Channels Television’s judiciary correspondent, Shola Soyele reached out to Mrs Adeogun to ask what critical legal procedure necessitated the cancellation of the burial plans, she confirmed that the NBA had requested to see the autopsy report from the medical team which examined the late Bolanle Raheem.

The NBA’s Publicity Secretary, Habeeb Lawal, also confirmed that “there’s an understanding with the family that the autopsy report should be out before our colleague is interred. We feel it is better, in case there will be a need for a second opinion”.

The NBA is seeking to review both the autopsy and ballistic report expected to be used at the trial of the alleged killer cop, Drambi Vandi.

Last Thursday, the President of the NBA, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yakubu Maikyau, led some members of the national executive and some senior members of the bar to commiserate with the family of the late lawyer.

The team also visited the police & the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who restated his commitment to ensuring speedy dispensation of justice for the family of late Raheem.