Kwara Assembly Leader Olawoyin Dies At 57

The leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin is dead.

Olawoyin, 57, died in the early hours of Monday following a brief illness.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Chairman, Kwara State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Awolola Ayokunle.

He said the late Olawoyin will be buried according to the Islamic rite later in the evening at his Magajin Geri family house, Surulere area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The late leader of the Assembly represented Ilorin Central Constituency on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and had ambition for a second term in the 2023 general elections.