PHOTOS: Atiku Arrives In London To Honour UK Govt’s Invitation

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in London to honour the invitation of the British Government.

The Spokesperson and Director, Public Affairs of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, disclosed this to Channels Television.

According to Melaye, during this two days working visit, Atiku will engage with various government organs.

He said the PDP presidential flag bearer and his team will also meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury, and equally attend other programs.

