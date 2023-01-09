Police Begin Investigation After Death Of Suspect In Detention

Police authorities in Anambra say they have started a probe after a suspect Uchenna Okafor died in detention.

Uchenna and two others were arrested on December 23rd, 2022 by officers of the Akwa Vigilante and handed over to the police at the State SCID annex in Awkuzu, the Anambra police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu said in a statement on Monday.

“It is a case of armed robbery and not a case of two fighting as alleged. The complainant positively identified the three suspects. There were marks of violence and serious wound on the body of the complainant as a result of the attack by the suspects,” his statement added.

“The suspects’ statements were taken and they all confessed to the crime. They were detained with other suspects in the cell. The other suspects while in custody revealed that as they were sleeping late Uchenna started acting abnormally. He screamed and hit his head on the wall before he slumped. The victim was taken to the hospital and he was confirmed dead by the doctor. No money was demanded or collected by the IPO or any Policeman as attested by the deceased father.”

READ ALSO: Police Bust Robbery Gang In Anambra, Recover Weapons

It also invited a social justice advocate and Twitter user @ada_mummyya for questioning after she claimed that the trio was asked to pay N50,000 each for bail.

“Unfortunately, the Twitter handler’s mendacious publication is aimed at inciting the public against the police, therefore the command wishes to invite the Twitter handler, @ada_mummyya, to Anambra State Police Command by 11 am on Wednesday 11/1/2023 to come with evidence and witnesses of persons when the IPO demanded the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira for bail,” the police noted. “This will enable us to come out with facts about what transpired.”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: