‘We’ve To Get Into The System’: Banky W Expresses Readiness To Serve

Bankole Wellington says the passion for service is fueling his ambition to represent Eti-Osa federal constituency in the National Assembly.

The actor-turned-politician, who is gunning for the post under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, believes changing the narrative is more effective when one is in the system.

While activism and advocacy are great, Banky W as he is better called said they are inadequate.

“So, we have to get into the system to be able to fix it from within,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday. “That is really what inspired me some years ago to start changing my focus.”

For the actor, his wealth of experience in advocacy and entrepreneurial skills are great foundations to power his sojourn into politics.

“I strongly believe that the problems in Nigeria are from the top down but a lot of the solutions are from the bottom up,” he added.

“So, we need to start focusing on the different levels – getting people into government at different levels – and being the change that we want to see from within. So, that is what informed my journey into politics.”

‘We Need Reforms’

Banky W also promised to lead reform initiatives in education and health if he is elected. According to him, being a member of the National Assembly will give him a better platform to do so.

“As a people, we chase innovations pretty well but we need reforms. And reform can only happen when you put reform-minded people at the table of policymaking and government,” Banky W maintained.

He is confident that with the people of Eti-Osa behind him, securing a House of Representatives seat is a sure banker.

“The people of Eti-Osa are standing with us,” he continued, arguing that “what we represent is a chance for Eti-Osa to have transparent, accountable, and empathetic representation and that is what we bring to the table. I am very confident (of winning).”