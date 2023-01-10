AMAA Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Is Dead

Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is dead.

This is according to a statement issued by the Anyiam-Osigwe family in the early hours of Tuesday.

The family described the late filmmaker as “the Ada of the family and an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative”.

READ ALSO: Harry’s Racism ‘Olive Branch’ Dismissed In UK As Book Comes Out

While the statement did not disclose the cause and time of her death, close family sources said the boisterous movie enthusiast died at a Lagos hospital.

“It is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on – the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Africa Film Academy, along with their training programmes across Nigeria and the African continent will carry on seamlessly by institutions she set up and with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other Institutions and Government Agencies with whom she has worked over the years,” the statement noted.

Anyiam-Osigwe’s death has been generating reactions from the movie world with industry practitioners pouring out tributes on their respective social media pages.

She was also the founder of the African Movie Academy Awards and the President of the Association of Movie Producers.

Below are some tributes from AMAA and her colleagues in the industry.

PRESS STATEMENT Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe: An epitome of creative transcendence @PmoPeace The Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan in thanksgiving to God and in the belief that God is good and everything He does is good and in accordance with His divine will /1 pic.twitter.com/UGqINCSEdp Advertisement — AMAA (@AMAAWARDS) January 10, 2023