Buhari Joins Tinubu’s Campaign In Yobe

For the second time in two days, President Muhammadu Buhari joined the campaign train of the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

The President had arrived in the North-East on Monday and commissioned eight federal and state government projects in Yobe, the home state of Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari was hosted in Yobe by Governor Mai Mala Buni alongside other APC stalwarts. The President had attended the APC presidential rally in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Monday.

At the rally in Yobe on Tuesday alongside the President is Lawan, Buni, Tinubu; his running mate Kashim Shettima; and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Also in attendance at the rally are Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau); Babagana Zulum (Borno), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe).

The APC Presidential Campaign Council had said Buhari will join Tinubu’s campaigns in 10 states.