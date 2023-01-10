Katsina Youths Hold Rally For Atiku, Other PDP Candidates

Tired of what they termed the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), youths in Katsina State have embarked on a rally in support of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

The ‘10,000 Reset Nigeria Rally’ which kicked off at Goruba Roundabout and terminated at Kanti-Kankia was held on Monday under the aegis of the PDP New Generation and attracted thousands of youths from various wards in Kankia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Director General of the group, Audu Mahmood, seized the moment to encourage the youths to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote for the right candidates to rescue the country’s future.

Mahmood said the youths were already tired of what he called the APC’s bad governance and were thus ready for a change. He expressed hope that youths will come out en masse to vote for Atiku and other PDP candidates on February 25th and March 11th respectively.

“We are here to mobilise the youths in their thousands to walk round the Kankia Local Government in support of the Atiku/Okowa ticket and other PDP candidates in the state from top to bottom.

“We believe that the PDP from top to bottom are ready to rescue our future. From what we have seen here today, the youths in Kankia Local Government have confirmed to us that they are voting 100 percent for Atiku.

“So, I want to encourage the youths to go out and collect their PVCs to enable them the right to vote,” Mahmood added.

In his address, the Katsina State Coordinator of the PDP New Generation, Abbah Sada, said he was impressed with the turnout of youths who came out to register their support for the PDP candidates.

Sada described Kankia as a PDP-dominated LGA and the homestead of the serving senator of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had recently defected from the ruling party to the PDP.

“PDP is very strong in Kankia. Even when the APC came for the governorship campaign, it was rejected in Kankia which was the beginning of its problem.

“Even in Charanchi where the APC governorship candidate comes from, APC has no place. And we are going to vote massively for the PDP here; Kankia is a local government where people decide on whom to vote,” he stated.

Shortly before the takeoff of the rally, youths were seen burning grooms in protest at the APC in the LGA.