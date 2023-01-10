Police Arrest Suspected Female Gunrunner, Other In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a suspected female gunrunner and her male counterpart along the Gusau–Wanke–Dansadau Road.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. He said the suspects were nabbed with 325 rounds of live ammunition and one magazine for AK-47 rifle.

He explained that the arrest was sequel to intelligence received about the supply of the above-mentioned exhibits from Benue State to an undisclosed bandit camp in Zamfara.

READ ALSO: NSCDC Mourns As Bandits Kill Seven Personnel At Kaduna Mining Site

“Spot search by the operatives led to the recovery of the above exhibits. In the course of interrogation, suspects confessed to having engaged in several gunrunning businesses with bandits operating in Zamfara and other neighbouring states,” the statement read.

“The effort is ongoing to apprehend their partners and charge them to court for prosecution.”

The Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, however, reiterated the Command’s sustained commitment to protecting lives and property. He also asked residents of the state to collaborate with security agencies in this regard.