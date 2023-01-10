Tinubu’s Presidency Will Guarantee Progress, Buhari Assures Yobe Residents

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Yobe residents to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kassim, assuring that the duo will turn around the country.

Buhari’s comment came on Tuesday during an APC presidential campaign rally at the August 27 Stadium in Damaturu, Yobe State.

A presidential media aide Femi Adesina in a statement said his principal told them that “a vote for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would guarantee the sustenance of progress made in the security, economy and education sectors of the country”.

He also told them that his government has been victorious against terrorists in the North-East region, saying that the APC government is further energised to defeat whoever threatens Nigeria’s unity.

“The President, who addressed the mammoth crowd in Hausa language, recounted how Boko Haram inflicted damage on the people, their property and the economy, before their decimation by Nigeria Armed Forces and security agencies,” the statement further read.

Buhari equally said education is an antidote to the ideology of Boko Haram, calling on residents of the area to embrace it.

‘‘Make sure you send your children to school and make them understand that whatever you have in this world can be taken away from you except the knowledge you have in your head,” Buhari said to them in the Hausa language.

‘‘I was an orphan; I did not know my father. I spent nine years in a boarding school and because of my education, I was enlisted into the Nigerian Army.

‘‘I want you to strengthen your faith, and try your best to uphold the children and family God has entrusted to you. Do not betray that trust.’’