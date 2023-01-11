Absence Of Evans’ Lawyer Stalls Re-Arraignment

The trial of convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans was stalled on Tuesday at the Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) owing to the absence of his counsel.

Evans and his co-defendants, Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okpara Linus were brought before Justice Sherfiat Sonaike on two separate charges. They were to be rearraigned on the charges following the transfer of the case from Justice Adedayo Akintoye to Justice Sonaike.

The defendants are being charged with five counts bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, and attempted murder, preferred against them by Lagos State Government.

The offences contrary to Section 411 Criminal Laws Cap C 17, Vol 13, of Lagos State 2015, kidnapping contrary to Section 271 (3) and Section 230 (a) Cap C17, of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state 2015.

At the proceedings on Tuesday, the state prosecuting counsel, Olanrewaju Olayemi announced his appearance but counsel for Evans and counsel for two of the other defendants were absent. This effectively stalled the re-arraignment.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned by Justice Sonaike till January 26, 2023 for the re-arraignment of the defendants.