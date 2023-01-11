Bandits Release Retired Colonel, Children Abducted In Zamfara

Armed bandits operating within Zamfara State have released Colonel Rabiu Yandoto Retired and his two children after nine days in Captivity.

Retired Colonel Yandoto and his two children were abducted by bandits along Gusau-Tsafe road when he was returning to his hometown on the second of January 2022.

While speaking to newsmen after medical check at the One Brigade Garrison Clinic in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital, Yandoto said a ransom was paid before being released though he did not disclosed the amount but reports say N10million was paid to the abductors

He described his abduction as a blessing to Zamfara State because he was able to gather firsthand information on operational activities of the bandits which he said will be useful

“This kidnapping maybe a blessing to Zamfara State because I was able to see with my eyes, all these unwanted bandits especially the one that was listed by the Chief of Defence Staff, he had a meeting with me in the bush, we discussed so many issues.”

The former Commander of Zamfara Road Transport Agency (ZAROTA) said he was able to interact with one of the wanted bandits leader in the state.

Retired Colonel Yandoto said “I was given opportunity to talk, so there is so many messages and why they did not take drastic or bad action against me was because they have alot of messages which they want to pass to the country, some are top secret, some are official and some are ordinary message.”

When asked whether his abduction was politically motivated, Yandoto said “I can’t say so because as a Muslim, whatever happens to you, the first thing is to believe that whatever God has written on your destiny will come to be.”

Yandoto and his two children were later received by the Deputy Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Musa Bawa at the Army medical facility in Gusau.