Boko Haram Was Just A Fraudulent Plot To Destroy Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said Boko Haram was just “fraudulent” and “a plot to destabilize Nigeria”.

The president stated this on Wednesday when he hosted Buhari hosted members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja.

“Boko Haram was just fraudulent and a plot to destroy Nigeria. You can’t say people should not learn; the people need to grow intellectually,” Buhari asserted.

I’ve Experienced Both Military, Civilian Rule, Multi-Party Democracy Is Best – Buhari

Count On Us To Further Improve Security, Reposition Economy Before Leaving Office – Buhari

He told the delegation that the gains recorded in security will be further consolidated, promising that more attention will be given to the economy before the May 29 handover date

He said security had improved over the years, particularly in the Northeast where the focus had shifted to rebuilding infrastructure.

The president said during his visit to Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, the people confirmed the situation got better since 2015.

He told the Bishops that the government will continue to rebuild infrastructure in parts of the country affected by terrorist attacks.