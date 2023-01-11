Elections: Nobody Should Be Undecided At This Time, Says Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, says that no Nigerian should be undecided about the candidates to vote for in the upcoming general elections, considering the abundance of problems facing the country at present.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Bishop Kukah argued that there should be a vigorous battle among Nigerians to overcome cynicism.

He said, “Why would anybody be undecided about hunger? Why would anybody be undecided about insecurity? Why would anybody be undecided over the fact that they don’t seem to know where the next meal is going to come from?

“Why would anybody be undecided over the fact that there are no jobs? Why would anybody be undecided about that? So, there needs to be a vigorous battle to overcome cynicism.”

The outspoken Bishop advised Nigerians to lower their expectations on political choices, saying that there is no such thing as “the right candidate” in elections, as that might be a projection of one’s emotions.

According to him, the real challenge should be how prepared the people are to engage with the politicians after they have been elected into office. He said this is where the civil society, trade unions, town unions, groups, media and the religious bodies are needed.

Kukah asserted that without engagements, the politicians will always take the people for granted. He argued that the Nigerian situation is made worse by the fact that those in power cripple the institutions.

On the spate of attacks threatening the conduct of the 2023 elections, he said that violence around polls is almost inevitable across Africa, adding that it is the reward in the political system that encourages such occurrences.

He said the automatic change and quality of life of politicians after assuming office make politicians fight to win elections just to reap the rewards attached to it.

Kukah believes that if it is all about service, most politicians canvassing for votes might have been doing something else that gives them better income.