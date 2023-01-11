Gunmen Kill One, Kidnap Two Others In Abuja Community

Members of Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were thrown into despair on Tuesday when gunmen attacked the area, killing one and abducting two other persons.

The attackers numbering about 20 were said to have stormed the neighbourhood around 11:30 pm and lasted until midnight.

This comes barely two weeks after gunmen attacked Paze community in the same area council and abducted four persons.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen were masked and dressed in black.

A man identified as Benjamin Ogundare, aged 49, was shot dead while his son and his niece were abducted by the gunmen.

The deceased was the financial secretary of the community residents association.

The attackers were said to have stormed the neighbourhood, shooting indiscriminately into the air, after which Ogundare raised the alarm, calling on the community members to wake up.

On hearing his voice, the gunmen were said to have forced their way into his apartment before abducting him, his wife, son and niece.

However, when he tried to escape, the assailants shot him dead. They later released his wife and took the other two relatives away.

The police have yet to make a statement on the attack.

The FCT Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, when contacted by Channels Television said she had no information about the attack as of the time of filing the report.

She said the police were still gathering information.