Legal Luminary, Babalola Highlights Strikes As Impediment To Quality Education In Nigeria

Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola has calls for a new constitution in Nigeria saying only a peoples constitution will allow active and productive citizens become leaders.

Afe Babalola in a statement to commemorate the signing of an agreement between ABUAD and John Hopkins University, USA on Tuesday

Says unemployment and poverty will give way when peoples constitution takes over.

He condemned the non adherence to the prescribed budget for the education sector by Nigeria, maintaining that quality education requires extensive investments.

According to him, the major impediments to quality education is finance, a problem he fingered as the cause of many strikes in the Nigeria education sector.

The legal icon prescribed adequate philanthropic gestures through grants and endowments for the Nigeria education sector to be saved from incessant strikes and dwindling standards.

Highest spender wins?

Recently, the legal luminary raised fears that the coming presidential election will be won by the highest spender and not the best among the candidates.

Babalola at a media briefing in Ado Ekiti expressed worry that the 2023 general elections will be conducted under the 1999 constitution against his advice saying the poll will only reproduce those who have brought Nigeria to a sordid state.

“It is not who can make a difference that will win this election, I repeat, it is not the person who has all it takes – age, health, education, and patriotism, that will win the election; the winner of this election I can bet it, is going to be the person who has made money in this country.

“It is the person who has the money that will win,” the legal icon buttressed.

In his opinion, the recent endorsement of Peter Obi of the Labour Party by former President Olusegun Obasanjo does not factor in the role money bags will play in the election.

He also bemoaned the huge and crippling debt owed by Nigeria in addition to worsening security and economic challenges, insisting that only a new constitution with stringent conditions for political candidates, will save Nigeria from a total collapse.