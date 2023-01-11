Man Drowns Riding Jet Ski In Lagos

An unidentified male adult has drowned while jet skiing at the Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways in Lagos State.

Jet skiing is a water-based activity where revelers ride a small jet-propelled vehicle that skims across the surface of water, typically like a motorcycle.

An eyewitness who saw the jet skier from afar said he was riding at a “very high speed” across the water body.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that the victim drowned at the Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways as a result of speeding, while he was riding on a jet ski.

He added that the agency was working in collaboration with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and divers to retrieve the body of the man whom had been confirmed to have sunk too deep to be rescued.