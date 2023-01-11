Osimhen Receives Globe Soccer Award Trophy

Super Eagles and Napoli star striker, Victor Osimhen, has received the trophy for the best young player prize at the 2022 Globe Soccer Award.

The former Lille of France forward beat Gavi and Valverde to scoop the prize in a ceremony held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai in November 2022.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Osimhen said he just received the trophy which he won two months ago and displayed it in a photo accompanying his post.

“Just Receive The @Globe_Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year,Thank You For The Recognition,And To Those That Have Been Supporting Me Through The Years,I Appreciate Y’all.GOD Is The Greates,” the Nigerian international wrote.

Just Receive The @Globe_Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year,Thank You For The Recognition,And To Those That Have Been Supporting Me Through The Years,I Appreciate Y’all.GOD Is The Greatest💯🙏🏽 @sscnapoli @Globe_Soccer pic.twitter.com/3vur2CTuUn — Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) January 11, 2023

Following the winter break, Osimhen continued with his top form in the Italian Serie A, scoring one of the goals in Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday.

The goal made him the first player in the league to score 10 goals so far in the season and ensured Napoli remained top of the Serie A table with 44 points ahead of Juventus and AC Milan who both have 37 points each.