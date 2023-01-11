Polity: Buhari Calls Bishop Kukah ‘Most Vigorous Fighter’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday described the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah as the ‘Most Vigorous Fighter’.

Buhari stated this when the executive members of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) paid him a courtesy visit.

Kukah had in his 2022 Christmas message attacked Buhari, noting that everything had failed in his administration.

He complained bitterly about nepotism, favoritism and breach of federal character in Buhari’s administration.

However, after the meeting today in Abuja, the president during group photographs, did away with all “malice” and shook hands with the Bishop, describing him as “most vigorous fighter.”

Commenting further on the Buhari’s gesture, the president’s special aide, Femi Adesina said “when the Bishop came into the Council Chamber, venue of the visit, he pulled me, and started laughing, asking whether we should be fighting or greeting each other.

“We laughed heartily,” Adesina stressed.

The presidential spokesman further disclosed that after it all, the Bishop invited him for a personal picture.

“Bishop Kukah was cooking peace this time, and how refreshing it was,” Adesina concluded.

Count On Us?

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja said the gains recorded in security will be further consolidated, and more attention will be given to the economy, before handing over on May 29, 2023.

Receiving Executive members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House, President Buhari said the security situation had improved over the years, particularly in the North East where the focus had shifted to rebuilding infrastructure and re-orientation on education.

“I am very grateful for your visit to the Presidential Villa, and I agree with you on some of the observations you have made. The question of insecurity is most important to us because unless a country or institution is at peace, it will be difficult to manage.

“I just came back from Adamawa and Yobe States. During the visit to both states, I listened carefully to what the people and officials had to say. And they all said the situation had improved since 2015, especially in Borno State.

“Boko Haram was just fraudulent and a plot to destroy Nigeria. You can’t say people should not learn; the people need to grow intellectually,’’ he said.

President Buhari told the Catholic Bishops that the government will continue rebuilding infrastructure in parts of the country affected by terrorist attacks, while underscoring that terrorists had no control over any space in Nigeria.