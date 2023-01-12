2023: Comptroller General Of Immigration Tasks Border Communities On Vigilance

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mister Isah Idris, is asking border communities to be vigilant and avoid infiltration ahead of the general elections.

The CG gave the charge when he visited some border communities in Ogun State.

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Tony Akuneme, said the CG interacted with stakeholders on the need for vigilance and security awareness as the country approaches the general election”.

While pledging his commitment to better service delivery to Nigerians, the Thursday statement quoted the CG as commending the government and people of Ogun State for their support. He enjoined them to always stand for the progress of the nation.

Earlier at the groundbreaking of the proposed Abeokuta Passport office of the NIS, the CG noted that the project was timely. It would improve passport processing and production for the benefit of the state, he added.