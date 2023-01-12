2023: Obasanjo Not Responsible For Viral Rigging Claim, Says Aide 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has debunked claims of an alleged plot to rig the 2023 elections.

The viral story had claimed that the former president was allegedly planning to collude with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the exercise.

But Kehinde Akinyemi, the Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, said “the viral trending story on the alleged plan by the former President to collude with the electoral body in the Presidential election of February 25 is completely false.

“Also, apart from the letters dated January 1, 2023, respectively, one, that which was addressed to the Nigerian youth and the other to Prof. Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday, there has been no other public or private letter written to anybody by the former President,” Akinyemi said in a statement Thursday.

“The reading public is for the umpteenth time, reminded that only statements duly signed by His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, or by his Media Assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi are to be allowed into the media space.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: