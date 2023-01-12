Buhari Orders Arrest Of Killers Of NSCDC Personnel

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed anguish over the death of seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who were ambushed and killed by bandits in Kaduna State while on official duty.

Consequently, the President directed the Armed Forces to seek the bandits who inflicted this casualty and make them pay the price.

According to a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu on Thursday, the President described the loss of the NSCDC personnel as a tragic event and saluted the courage of the men who gave their lives to the nation.

He said, “The NSCDC personnel who braved all challenges to guard our nation and its people had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and their compatriots in the service, May God grant them and the entire service the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Channels Television reported that bandits on Monday ambushed and killed the seven officers at the Kuriga mining site in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The personnel were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines and were on official duty at the Kuriga mining site when they were attacked.

Five other personnel from a sister security agency and local security service were also murdered by ferocious bandits during the attack which occurred at 10am on Monday.