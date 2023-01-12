Chelsea Slump At Fulham, Continue Losing Streak

Fulham increased the pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter with a shock 2-1 victory that saw Blues forward Joao Felix sent off on his debut before a decisive blunder from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Potter’s troubled side crashed to a seventh defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Chelsea fell behind to a goal from their former winger Willian in the first half at Craven Cottage.

Kalidou Koulibaly equalised after the break but Felix was dismissed for a reckless studs-up lunge on Kenny Tete before Carlos Vinicius headed the late winner after Kepa’s mistake.