Communal Clashes: Ondo Govt Threatens To Banish Traditional Rulers

The Ondo State government has threatened to banish the Olukare and the Owa-Ale in Ikare- Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming after the incessant communal clashes as a result of rivalry between the duo.

Recently, a violent clash in the community resulted in the death of two persons, while several houses and shops were set ablaze.

This declaration formed part of the resolutions reached at the State Executive Council meeting in Akure, the State capital.

READ ALSO: Elections: Nobody Should Be Undecided At This Time, Says Kukah

Furthermore, the state government has relaxed the 24 hour curfew imposed on the ancient town from dusk till dawn: from 6:00pm to 6:00am.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Olateju disclosed that the Council resolved that any further crisis or escalation in Ikare will result in banishment of the Olukare and Owa-Ale.

She noted that government has also set up a 5-member committee to look into the crisis and recommend resolutions.

Quoting the Commissioner: “The Council resolved that any further crisis or escalation in Ikare will result in banishment of the Olukare and Owa-Ale.

“From now on, the Council has resolved that no one should parade himself as the Olokoja of Okoja, either the one installed by Owo-Ale or the Olukare.

“All minor Chiefs installed by the Olokoja should stop parading themselves as chiefs henceforth. Whoever does so will be arrested and will face consequences.” Olateju stated.